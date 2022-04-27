Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 3:00 PM PDT until THU 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.