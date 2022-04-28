Napa's evening forecast: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until THU 11:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degree…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Wind…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Napa. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Winds sho…
This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Na…
It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Napa's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks …