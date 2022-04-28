Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until THU 11:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.