This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
