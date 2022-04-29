Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.