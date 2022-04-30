Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM PDT until SAT 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.