For the drive home in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM PDT until SAT 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast i…
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
Measuring the time it takes for a radio wave to leave radar and return tells us how far away a storm is.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Napa. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast…
This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reac…