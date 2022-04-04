 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

