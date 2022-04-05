This evening's outlook for Napa: Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
