 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News