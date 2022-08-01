 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

