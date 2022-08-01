For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The Napa area should see a light bre…
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle win…
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The Napa area s…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area w…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Na…