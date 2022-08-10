Napa's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 3:00 PM PDT until WED 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Napa area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The area will see gen…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The Napa area sho…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
The Napa area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…