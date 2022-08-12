This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Friday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Napa area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The area will see gen…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
The Napa area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The Napa area sho…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The …
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Napa's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a very hot …
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…