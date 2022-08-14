Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 3:00 PM PDT until SUN 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.