Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mainly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
