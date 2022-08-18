This evening's outlook for Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 9:00 AM PDT until THU 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
