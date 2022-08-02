Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Generally clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.