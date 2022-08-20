Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The Napa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckil…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mainly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Napa folks should be prepared for…
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempera…
This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a very hot day tomorr…