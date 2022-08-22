This evening in Napa: Some clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 3:00 PM PDT until MON 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temp…
The Napa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckil…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mainly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Napa folks should be prepared for…
This evening's outlook for Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should r…
Napa's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temper…
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101, thoug…