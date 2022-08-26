This evening's outlook for Napa: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Mod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temp…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Napa's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it…