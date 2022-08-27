Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Napa will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
