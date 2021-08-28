Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 93.6. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.