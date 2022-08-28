Napa's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low te…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 deg…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Mod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temp…