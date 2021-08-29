Napa's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91.12. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 3:00 PM PDT until SUN 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though l…
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Tem…
- Updated
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperature…