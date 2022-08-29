Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 3:00 PM PDT until MON 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.