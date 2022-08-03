Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 1:00 PM PDT until THU 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.