Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Monday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

