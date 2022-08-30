This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Napa will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gent…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low te…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Mod…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Napa will be w…