Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 9:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
