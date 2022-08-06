Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 2:00 PM PDT until SAT 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.