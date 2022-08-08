 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 9:00 AM PDT until MON 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

