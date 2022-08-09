For the drive home in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM PDT until TUE 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Napa area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The area will see gen…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The Napa area sho…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The …
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.