For the drive home in Napa: A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 3:00 AM PST until WED 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
