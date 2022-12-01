Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 9:00 PM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.