Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Winds shoul…
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, …
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degre…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tod…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Winds…
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Scatter…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Scattered sh…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…