Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 47F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM PST until SAT 1:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.