This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 47F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM PST until SAT 1:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Napa area Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 …
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Rain is expe…
This evening in Napa: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It looks to reach a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Winds should be calm…
Napa's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early. Increasing clouds with showers late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.…
This evening in Napa: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in th…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Rain is…