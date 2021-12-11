Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM PST until SAT 8:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
