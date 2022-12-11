This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Napa area Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 …
This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 47F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Rain is expe…
This evening in Napa: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It looks to reach a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Rain is…
This evening in Napa: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in th…
To answer this question, we asked some of our librarian friends for help.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Winds should be calm…