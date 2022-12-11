Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.