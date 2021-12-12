Napa's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM PST until SUN 3:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
