Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Rain likely. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 3:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.