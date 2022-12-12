For the drive home in Napa: Rain likely. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 3:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is sho…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 47F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Scattered…
This evening in Napa: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It looks to reach a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Rain is…
This evening in Napa: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Winds should be calm…
To answer this question, we asked some of our librarian friends for help.