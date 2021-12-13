Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 12:00 PM PST until MON 7:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.