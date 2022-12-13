 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 1:00 AM PST until TUE 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

