Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.