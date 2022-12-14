Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 1:00 AM PST until WED 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.