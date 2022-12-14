For the drive home in Napa: A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 1:00 AM PST until WED 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is sho…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 47F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
This evening in Napa: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It looks to reach a…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Scattered…
For the drive home in Napa: Rain likely. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will re…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Rain is…
To answer this question, we asked some of our librarian friends for help.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Winds should be calm…
This evening in Napa: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in th…