Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

