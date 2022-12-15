Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 1:00 AM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
