This evening's outlook for Napa: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from WED 9:21 PM PST until WED 11:15 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
