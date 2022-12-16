This evening in Napa: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
