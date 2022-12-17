For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is sho…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Scattered…
For the drive home in Napa: Rain likely. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will re…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 47F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa are…
This evening in Napa: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for i…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Winds should be calm t…
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
This evening's outlook for Napa: A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow…