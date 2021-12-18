Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.