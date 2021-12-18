 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News