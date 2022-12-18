For the drive home in Napa: Clear this evening. Fog developing late. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
