Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Napa will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.