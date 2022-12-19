 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Napa Valley Register is partnering with Napa County Farm Bureau who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Foggy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 11:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News